NAMLCFTC, Arab Youth Centre sign MoU to empower young talent across Arab world

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Youth Centre.

The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The agreement seeks to enhance youth awareness of the economic security and financial compliance sectors, while shedding light on the challenges associated with financial crimes both locally and regionally.

It also aims to open new horizons for Arab youth by offering real career and development pathways that enable them to actively contribute to protecting their economies and strengthening integrity and transparency frameworks.

This partnership reflects the UAE’s vision of investing in young minds and building national and Arab capabilities capable of leading financial security efforts and delivering lasting impact across the region.

On this occasion, Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the National Committee, and Vice President of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating, "This partnership marks a pivotal step in our commitment to building a sustainable framework that is Arab in identity and global in standards—one that protects the economy and strengthens community security by engaging Arab youth."

He added, "This MoU is not merely a framework for cooperation; it is a flexible platform for exchanging opportunities and empowering youth to gain the skills and experience needed to make a real impact in this vital field. We firmly believe that investing in youth potential is an investment in a secure and sustainable future for the region."

For his part, Sadeq Jarrar, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Center, commented, "Empowering youth in critical and future-oriented sectors lies at the heart of our mission at the Arab Youth Center. We believe that investing in young people is the cornerstone of building a brighter future. This partnership with the National Committee reflects our commitment to advancing youth engagement in areas of national priority across Arab countries. Through knowledge-building and skills development, we aim to enable youth to contribute meaningfully to their financial well-being, their communities, and their economies. In doing so, we draw inspiration from the advanced practices and international expertise developed in the United Arab Emirates."

This collaboration is based on four key pillars: developing youth capabilities through training and professional development, offering practical secondment opportunities, supporting mentorship and career guidance, and enhancing community awareness through events and media campaigns. Together, these efforts aim to empower youth to become active partners in building a robust and sustainable financial security system.