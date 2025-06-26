Dubai Chamber of Commerce highlights expansion opportunities for local companies in Caucasus, Southeast Asia regions

DUBAI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted its latest ‘In Focus’ session, providing Dubai-based companies with comprehensive insights on expansion opportunities in Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

The event was held in the presence of Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Giorgi Janjgava, Ambassador of Georgia to the United Arab Emirates; Sman Manan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain; together with Mohamed Fadly Amri Aliaman, Consul General of Malaysia in Dubai; Artak Avetisyan, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Dubai; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The event, which attracted more than 160 participants, highlighted key trade and investment opportunities, market entry processes, and effective strategies for achieving sustainable growth in the four target markets.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We remain committed to empowering the local business community to capitalise on promising opportunities in global markets and achieve sustainable growth and expansion by leveraging Dubai’s unique strengths as an international business hub. In doing so, we contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and accelerating the growth of the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade.”

The session featured a detailed presentation outlining Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies, with a particular emphasis on key business opportunities available in Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, and Cambodia. This was followed by a panel discussion focused on the trade and investment landscapes of the four countries.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s In Focus sessions are designed to provide in-depth market intelligence and tailored recommendations to support companies at every stage of their international expansion journey. This includes timely market insights, practical advice on business setup, and guidance on establishing a presence and forming strategic joint ventures in the targeted countries.

These sessions serve as a precursor to the chamber’s ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which offers Dubai-based companies the opportunity to participate in carefully selected trade missions and networking events in priority markets to explore investment prospects and build strategic business partnerships.