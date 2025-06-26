Mango Festival 2025 kicks off Friday at Expo Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Mango Festival will kick off on Friday, at Expo Khorfakkan and will run until 29th June.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan and Khorfakkan City Municipality, the festival features extensive participation from local farmers, agricultural companies, and productive families from across the UAE.

Held under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth”, this year’s edition aims to promote the Eastern Region as a distinguished agri-tourism destination. It seeks to support the local economy by empowering farmers and productive families and enhancing the quality and sustainability of domestic agricultural products.

It also contributes to preserving the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and advancing the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

This year’s festival will showcase more than 150 premium local mango varieties, highlighting the UAE’s rich and diverse agricultural output. It will also feature a lineup of heritage-themed and cultural activities, along with a series of educational programmes aimed at improving the quality of local production and fostering knowledge exchange between farmers and agricultural specialists.

The Mango Festival 2025 adds significant value to the Eastern Region’s portfolio of heritage and agricultural events. It not only serves as a comprehensive platform to showcase the quality and diversity of local produce but also fosters partnerships among farmers, traders, and agribusinesses, thereby promoting the emirate’s sustainable development goals and supporting agriculture as a vital economic sector.

This year’s edition features several specialised competitions with valuable prizes. Among the key highlights is the “Mango Mazayna” Competition (the most beautiful mango) that is set to be held on the festival’s first day.

Entries must be locally sourced from the participant’s own farm or home garden and consist of a single defect-free variety weighing no less than 4 kilograms. To ensure fairness, all winning entries will undergo on-site inspection by the judging panel.

Day two will feature the “Most Beautiful Mango Basket” competition, designed for families and focused on the aesthetics of hand-crafted presentation. Running across all festival days is the “Best Farmer’s Booth” contest, which relies on audience votes and requires a display of at least five different mango varieties.

On the final day of the festival, UAE resident children aged 7 to 12 will have the opportunity to participate in the “Best Agriculture-themed Video” competition, designed to encourage early engagement with farming practices.

The festival plays a key role in promoting awareness among farmers about advanced and sustainable agricultural practices. It offers expert-led workshops and training sessions focused on transferring best practices that ensure high-quality production with tangible economic returns for local farmers. These efforts align with Sharjah’s broader strategy to preserve its agricultural heritage and encourage greater investment in mango cultivation.