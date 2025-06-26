UAE’s NHRI, OHCHR discuss strengthening cooperation, exchange of expertise

ABU DHABI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has received a delegation from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was led by Mazen Shaqoura, Regional Representative of the OHCHR for the Middle East and North Africa, and included Leen Eid, treaty bodies expert, and Jad Haj Shahada, Human Rights Assistant Officer.

Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the Institution, and Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Agreements and Reports Section, welcomed the delegation.

Both parties explored ideas for developing joint training and cooperation programmes aimed at enhancing human rights capabilities and deepening specialised knowledge of international human rights mechanisms.

During the meeting, the NHRI reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the OHCHR, particularly in the area of knowledge exchange that supports the advancement of the human rights system through the adoption of leading international practices and experiences in the field.