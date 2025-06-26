Integrated Transport Centre announces its services schedule during Hijri New Year Holiday

ABU DHABI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours of its Customer Happiness Centres, public bus services, and driver and vehicle licensing service centres during the Hijri New Year (1447) holiday, on Friday, 27th June, 2025.

The ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the holiday and will resume operations on Monday, 30th June 2025. However, customers may continue accessing services through various digital platforms, including the official website https://admobility.gov.ae/, "Darbi" mobile application, the "TAMM" government services platform, and by contacting the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Support Centre at 800850 or the Taxi Service Call Centre at 600535353, available 24/7.

Regarding public bus services in Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC has confirmed that bus services will operate according to the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional trips on regional and intercity routes.

The Abu Dhabi Link service will continue to operate as usual, from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service will be available from 6:00 AM until midnight.

Driver and vehicle licensing services will be available at several centres during the holiday as per the following schedule:

Light Vehicle Inspection Stations

Location Working Hours Days

Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 24 Hours All week

Al Salama Building – Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)

Al Salama Building – Al Bateen (Al Ain) 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM Friday

Al Salama Building – Motor World (Abu Dhabi)

Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra

Rahayel City 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations – Aman

Location Working Hours Days

Mussafah Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Abu Dhabi) 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM Friday

Mazyad Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Ain)

Madinat Zayed Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Dhafra)

Centre Location Working Hours Days

Taresh Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday

Motor World – Al Shamkha

Taresh Office – Rahayel City

Falaj Hazza – Al Ain

Insurance Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi

Motor World – Al Shamkha

Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday

Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra

Motor World – Al Shamkha 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rahayel City Factory

Industrial Area – Al Ain

Falaj Hazza – Al Ain

Emirates Plate Advertising & Signage