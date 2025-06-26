Abu Dhabi stages regional premiere of F1: The Movie on bespoke Yas Marina Circuit cinema

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi rolled out the red carpet for the highly anticipated regional premiere of F1: The Movie, delivering an unforgettable cinematic celebration on Yas Marina Circuit, one of the film’s most iconic filming locations. The event featured a purpose-built cinema, special guest activations, and a red carpet attended by film pioneers and special guests.

The red carpet welcomed influential figures, including senior leadership from the Creative Media Authority (CMA) and Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), who partnered closely on the production, were joined by representatives from key supporting partners including Etihad Airways, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina Circuit.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority, commented: "This premiere reflects the power of collaboration across Abu Dhabi’s creative ecosystem. By transforming Yas Marina Circuit into a one-of-a-kind cinema experience, we have shown what is possible when regional talent, partners and robust infrastructure come together. It is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for world-class productions."

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, added: "Bringing F1: The Movie to life and transforming Yas Marina Circuit into a live production set reflects the versatility and capability of Abu Dhabi as a filming destination. The project also highlights the strength of our rebate programme, the commitment of our local crews, and the collective support of our partners across the Emirate."

The premiere event also aligned with the film’s full production wrap, which was completed during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in December 2024. This marked the first time a feature film captured on-track action during a live Formula 1 race weekend.

The guest experience featured driving simulators, exclusive car displays, and partner watch showcases, reflecting the wider world of Formula 1 and the global partners involved in both the sport and the film’s production. It also included displays of the official APXGP Formula 1 car and the APXGP race helmet worn by Damson Idris at the Met Gala earlier this year, bringing key elements of the film and the sport to life for attendees.

F1: The Movie filmed extensively across Abu Dhabi during three separate production visits, with support from ADFC’s rebate programme. Over 29 filming days, the production engaged 284 local crew members and multiple interns through CMA’s talent development programmes. Filming took place across multiple locations including Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport, and twofour54 Studios at Yas Creative Hub, with local production services delivered by Epic Films. The premiere event itself was further supported by a dedicated team of volunteers who contributed across guest services, red carpet management, and logistical coordination.

The film was produced by Apple Studios in collaboration with Formula 1 Management, FIA, and all 10 Formula 1 teams, and is distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is now screening in cinemas across the region from 26 June 2025.