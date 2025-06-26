Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches Hijri Calendar for 1447 AH

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has announced the launch of the Hijri calendar for the year 1447 AH, beginning on 27 June 2025.

This annual publication aligns with the Centre’s cultural and educational mission, highlighting Islamic traditions and the UAE’s rich heritage. The calendar provides detailed information, including accurate prayer timings for Abu Dhabi and surrounding regions, based on meridian and sunset calculations. It also encompasses astronomical data such as zodiac signs, traditional seasonal periods known as "Duroor," stellar risings (Ṭawāliʿ), weather patterns significant to maritime and agricultural activities, notable monthly astronomical events, and tidal schedules.

Serving as an essential reference, the calendar enhances community awareness of the lunar calendar, crucial for Islamic rituals and cultural practices. It also fosters astronomical literacy, bridging traditional knowledge with Islamic cultural heritage.

The wall calendar edition includes prayer timings across Abu Dhabi, comprehensive details of both Hijri and Gregorian calendars, seasonal and astronomical insights, and tidal information. It is enriched with verses from the Quran, prophetic sayings (Hadith), inspirational quotes from UAE leadership, and traditional Emirati wisdom, emphasizing the depth of national culture and strengthening generational connections to the UAE’s identity.

This year’s Hijri Calendar project includes two significant publications. The "Hijri Calendar" book features precise prayer timings based on meridian and sunset calculations, tidal information, and a collection of supplications (Dhikr) and prayers, highlighting moral virtues, significant events, and the merits associated with each Hijri month.

The "Duroor and Ṭawāliʿ" publication offers unique cultural and religious content, enriching readers' understanding of seasonal cycles, zodiac signs, stellar risings (Ṭawāliʿ), prevailing winds, maritime conditions, lunar phases, and their effects on tides. It celebrates the UAE’s ancestral knowledge, preserving and highlighting local heritage. Both publications are available at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Library and can be downloaded from the Centre’s website: https://www.szgmc.gov.ae/en/.

Additionally, the Centre has updated its digital Hijri Calendar App for 1447 AH, incorporating prayer timings, Qibla direction, annual events, and the comprehensive content of the printed calendar, presented through an accessible digital platform.

The Centre also continues its popular Hijri Calendar series on its YouTube channel and social media platforms. Hosted by cultural specialists, the series covers the history and significance of the Hijri calendar, detailed explanations of meridian and sunset timings, lunar phases, their influence on tides, seasonal characteristics, local poetic traditions linked to astronomical events, and ancestral practices, such as observing the Suhail star. Through this series, shared on Instagram, the Centre actively promotes Emirati cultural heritage and the extensive traditional knowledge inherited from previous generations.

The 1447 AH Hijri Calendar project was developed through rigorous scientific, religious, and astronomical collaboration with prominent UAE entities. Key partners include the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, National Centre of Meteorology, International Astronomical Centre (Abu Dhabi), Department of Municipalities and Transport, Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, alongside distinguished Islamic scholars, astronomers, and Emirati researchers. Internal Centre teams managed editorial processes, research, design, artistic production, logistical and technical support, and digital publishing, ensuring the project's excellence, accuracy, and completeness.