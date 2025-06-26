Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Minsk to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on behalf of UAE President

MINSK, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Minsk, Belarus, leading the UAE delegation attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The UAE is attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting as a guest of honour, at the invitation of His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied during this visit by an official delegation, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus.

