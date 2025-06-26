UAE expresses solidarity with Central African Republic; conveys condolences over victims of school fire

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Central African Republic following the deaths and injuries of dozens of students in a school fire caused by the explosion of an electrical generator.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of the Central African Republic, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.