UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women & Girls describes UAE’s progress on women’s rights as ‘remarkable’

GENEVA, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- During the 59th Session of the Human Rights Council, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Reem Al Salem, praised the United Arab Emirates for its significant progress in promoting gender equality and protecting women from violence.

She described the country’s achievements as “remarkable,” highlighting the UAE’s strong political commitment to gender equality and its growing efforts to empower women across political, economic, and social spheres.

“The UAE has made tremendous strides, particularly in women’s political and economic participation, which is a direct result of political will and a vision that values women’s contribution to society,” said Al Salem. “Gender parity in the Federal National Council, the increased representation of women in leadership roles, and substantial legal reforms demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to protecting and empowering women.”

She further commended the UAE for its continued progress on women’s rights, adding, “The government’s proactive approach—including significant investments in the protection of women and children in crisis settings—reflects the country’s dedication to ensuring safety and equality for all women and girls. These efforts are vital in creating a future where women can fully contribute to national development.”

Welcoming the Special Rapporteur’s remarks, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, stated: “This successful visit signifies the UAE’s ongoing commitment to advancing the rights of women and girls both domestically and internationally. It reflects our belief that empowering women and ensuring their full, equal, and meaningful participation in society is fundamental to building inclusive and prosperous communities.”

Ambassador Al Musharakh emphasized that the UAE’s work is far from complete. “The UAE remains dedicated to working closely with the United Nations and will continue to act on the Special Rapporteur’s recommendations as we pursue further progress in ensuring the rights of women and girls are fully realized and protected,” he said.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls visited the UAE in December 2024. During her visit, the UAE organized field visits and facilitated meetings with government officials, civil society representatives, and other relevant organizations.