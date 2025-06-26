Fujairah Airport Customs foils heroin smuggling attempt

FUJAIRAH, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, in collaboration with Fujairah International Airport, successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle heroin concealed within a substantial quantity of dietary supplements.

This significant seizure highlights the exemplary efficiency of customs inspection officers and the effective deployment of smart technologies at the nation's air borders.

A press statement released by the ICP today detailed the incident, explaining that customs inspection at Fujairah International Airport apprehended a passenger of Asian nationality attempting to enter the UAE from his country of origin.

Upon inspection of the passenger's luggage, officers discovered a large consignment of dietary supplements. This included 100 containers holding 6,000 supplement capsules and 70 bags of powdered dietary supplements. Advanced testing of these supplements revealed the presence of narcotic heroin within the capsules, prompting immediate initiation of legal proceedings.

The Authority underscored that the successful thwarting of this smuggling attempt serves as a testament to the vigilance and expertise of customs inspection officers at airports. It also reaffirms the critical role of modern smart devices in detecting illicit narcotics, thereby significantly contributing to community safety and bolstering efforts in the fight against smuggling.