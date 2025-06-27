Team Abu Dhabi to compete in UIM F2 World Championship in Italy

BRINDISI, Italy, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, is set to launch its 2025 UIM F2 World Championship campaign this weekend in the Italian city of Brindisi, with the opening round taking place on Saturday.

Representing the team in this round are boat number 1, driven by five-time world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, and boat number 35, piloted by Mansoor Al Mansoori.

The team aims to maintain its global dominance after a successful 2024 season that saw Al Qemzi clinch the overall championship title, while Al Mansoori secured third place in the final standings.

The 2025 UIM F2 World Championship features a highly competitive calendar with five rounds held under the authority of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). The series kicks off in Italy before moving on to Lithuania, Norway, and Portugal, with the final round scheduled to take place in the UAE later this year.

The opening round in Brindisi will see official qualifying sessions for F2 boats held on Saturday, 28th June, with Q1 beginning at 17:00 local time, followed by Q2 at 18:15, and Q3 from 18:30 to 18:50, which will determine the starting grid for the main race.

On Sunday, 29th June, the schedule begins with the Repechage Race at 10:00 am, followed by the official Warm-Up session from 11:00 to 12:00. The main event, the F2 Grand Prix of Italy, will commence at 18:30, and the round will conclude with the official prize-giving ceremony at 20:00.

Team Abu Dhabi remains a powerhouse in international powerboat racing, having claimed multiple F2 world titles, including last season's crown led by Al Qemzi. As the new season unfolds, the team is determined to defend its title and add another achievement to its illustrious record.