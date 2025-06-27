National Muay Thai Team secures 16 medals, tops men’s category at Asian Championship

HANOI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Muay Thai Team has achieved an outstanding total of 16 medals and clinched first place in the men’s category at the Asian Muay Thai Championship, held over six days in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The tournament was organised under the supervision of the International and Asian Muay Thai Federations.

The UAE athletes delivered heroic performances, earning eight gold medals through Mohammed Mardi, Zainab Bou Hmoudah, Mohammed Jafla, Ayoub Al Barnoussi, Rafi Ramzi, Mohammed Karimi, Imad Youssef, and the team of Salama Al Junaibi and Mariam Hassan in the Mai Muay team event.

The four silver medals were won by Ilyaas Habib Ali, Abdul Sattar Ahmed, Yassine Karimi, and Salama Al Junaibi (Wai Kru event).

Bronze medals were awarded to Ibrahim Bilal, Mariam Hassan (Wai Kru), Mohammed Touizi and Abdul Sattar Ahmed (Mai Muay), and the duo of Mohammed and Yassine Karimi (Mai Muay team event).

At the closing ceremony, the UAE team was honoured with the Best Continental Team Award, a reflection of their outstanding performances and dominance in the men’s category. They also secured second place overall, just behind host nation Vietnam.

UAE fighter Mohammed Jafla was named Best Young Fighter in Asia, showcasing his exceptional level throughout the tournament.

The UAE has now become the first Arab nation to achieve such a medal tally and top the men’s category at the Asian Championships—highlighting the nation’s rapid rise in Muay Thai on both continental and global stages since the establishment of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in 2017.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, stated, "We are proud of the professionalism and discipline shown by our athletes. These results are a testament to early planning and meticulous preparation, which directly influenced our success at this prestigious event. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire federation family—technical staff, administrators, and athletes—for their commitment and excellence.”

He added, "This is a moment of national pride, and a new milestone in the growing success of Muay Thai and Kickboxing as we strive for further leadership in global sports.”