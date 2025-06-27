Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Belarus discuss further strengthening bilateral ties

MINSK, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held official talks with Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus.

At the outset of the meeting, President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the accompanying delegation, further affirming the strength of the enduring bilateral ties between the Republic of Belarus and the United Arab Emirates.

President Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the UAE across multiple sectors, serving the mutual interests of both nations and fostering prosperity for their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Lukashenko, extending best wishes for his health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of Belarus.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to His Highness and accompanying delegation.

In turn, President Lukashenko asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the continued prosperity and wellbeing of the UAE and its people.

The meeting covered ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and broaden the scope of cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of advancing efforts to promote peace and stability and supporting peaceful conflict resolution as a foundation for sustainable development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President Lukashenko witnessed the exchange of the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (TISIA), which marks a new era of private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement expands market access for UAE businesses in sectors such as financial and business services, consulting, education, and healthcare, while also creating new opportunities for foreign direct investment and joint ventures. It reflects both nations’ shared vision for economic prosperity through mutually beneficial trade and investment.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus.

Belarus is a key trading partner for the UAE. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade surged to approximately US$3.9 billion, a fivefold increase on 2023 and a 47-fold rise compared to 2021, when trade volumes stood at just US$82.6 million.