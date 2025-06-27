Egyptian, French Foreign Ministers stress importance of restoring Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt Badr Abdelatty and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stressed the urgent need to restore the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, as living conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave continue to deteriorate, Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Tamim Khallaf, said that during a phone call on Thursday, the two ministers discussed regional developments and the efforts spearheaded by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to swiftly secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The Egyptian minister underscored the critical role of the international community in halting Israeli aggression in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s firm commitment to a just and sustainable solution, grounded in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.