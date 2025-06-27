Muslim Council of Elders organises international roundtable on spiritual diplomacy in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders – Central Asia, in cooperation with the International Centre for Interfaith and Intercivilisational Dialogue and the Egyptian University of Islamic Culture “Nur-Mubarak,” organised an international roundtable titled “Spiritual Diplomacy and the Preservation of the Sacred Heritage of World and Traditional Religions” on June 25–26 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The event saw distinguished participation from prominent scholars, religious leaders, experts, and intellectuals in order to explore the vital role of ancient manuscripts and religious-cultural heritage in the modern era.

Discussions focused on developing effective strategies for restoring rare manuscripts and promoting spiritual diplomacy as a bridge for interfaith understanding. A central theme was a bold initiative to restore a rare 12th-century manuscript of the Holy Qur’an.

Among the notable participants were Dr. Darhan Kydyrali, Chief Coordinator of the Muslim Council of Elders – Central Asia; Bauyrzhan Bakirov, Deputy Chairman of the International Center for Interfaith and Intercivilisational Dialogue; Dr. Ahmed Hussein Mohammed Ibrahim, Rector of Nur-Mubarak University; Dr. Eleonore Cellard, Associate Researcher at INALCO in France; Dr. Ashirbek Muminov, Central Asia Advisor to IRCICA; and Dr. Rustam Jabborov, Scientific Consultant at the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan (WOSCU).

The first day featured presentations under the theme “Spiritual Diplomacy and the Role of Religions in Building Mutual Trust,” moderated by Dr. Ykhtiyar Paltore, Director of the Department of Science and Innovation at Nur-Mubarak University. Restoration experts held specialised workshops and seminars, while a scholar from Al-Azhar University led a guided tour of the Islamic manuscript collection, showcasing the rare 12th-century Qur’an.

The second day focused on mechanisms for preserving rare Islamic manuscripts and the latest academic approaches to studying Islamic heritage. The roundtable concluded with the adoption of a joint declaration affirming the steadfast commitment of participating institutions to protect sacred heritage and promote spiritual diplomacy as a foundation for understanding and coexistence among cultures and religions.

This initiative is part of the Muslim Council of Elders’ broader efforts to promote spiritual diplomacy, foster dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures, and contribute to spreading values of peace, understanding, and stability.