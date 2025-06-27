Sajaya to launch its summer programme on July 5

SHARJAH, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, one of the entities under Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has announced the launch of its summer programme “Summer with Us,” which will run from July 5 to August 2, 2025.

The programme targets over 700 girls from across various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

This year’s programme promises a rich and diverse experience that blends entertainment with learning through a variety of specialised workshops and tracks. These include arts, sports, technology, cooking, life skills, and entrepreneurship, alongside sports camps and competitive contests.

Sheikha Al Shamsi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, said, “At Sajaya, we believe in the importance of investing the summer break in building skills and nurturing talents. The summer programme reflects our vision of empowering girls through inspiring experiences that shape their character, enrich their awareness, and enhance their creative and social abilities within a safe and motivating environment. This year, we have designed a comprehensive programme that responds to the interests of girls and gives them space to express their passions in their own unique way.”

The summer programme will be held at Sajaya centres located across the Emirate of Sharjah, covering a wide geographical area that includes Sharjah city, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Kharous, Al Madam, and Al Thamid. This highlights the organisation’s commitment to making its programmes accessible to girls across the emirate.

Activities will be conducted in collaboration with several partner institutions, including Sharjah Ladies Club in Al Dhaid and Al Madam, the Children’s Centre in Dibba Al Hisn, and studios in Al Hamriyah in partnership with the Sharjah Art Foundation, providing a well-rounded and varied experience.

The programme also features participation by girls from the “Friends of the Police” initiative in an interactive experience aimed at empowering participants and enhancing their leadership and social skills in an engaging and educational environment.

Additionally, the programme will include dedicated market stalls where participants can showcase and sell their projects and products, fostering a spirit of initiative and economic empowerment.

The programme is supported by a number of strategic partners, including Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Sports Council, which are helping to provide transportation services to ensure a safe and smooth attendance for all participants.