National Guard rescues four persons after jet skis run aground off Abu Dhabi coast

ABU DHABI, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Coast Guard of the National Guard, successfully evacuated four individuals after their jet skis ran aground in shallow waters off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

Thanks to the high preparedness of the National Guard, search and rescue teams were able to quickly locate the individuals and transport them to the nearest hospital for necessary medical care.

The National Guard urged all sea-goers to ensure the safety and seaworthiness of their marine equipment by performing regular checks, adhering to safety protocols, and carrying proper rescue gear.

It also stressed the importance of contacting the maritime emergency hotline (996) in case of any emergencies.