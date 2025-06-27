Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Russian President in Minsk, Belarus

MINSK, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting today in Minsk, Belarus.

At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Vladimir Putin, extending best wishes for his health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of Russia and its people.

In turn, President Vladimir Putin asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The meeting between the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President Putin explored the deep-rooted friendship and strong strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed several key items on the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting agenda, particularly the importance of advancing sustainable development goals to foster prosperity for nations and communities worldwide.