Egypt's Zohr gas field output increases after well redrilling

CAIRO, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt's Zohr gas field has increased its natural gas output by 60 million cubic feet per day following the successful redrilling of the Zohr-6 well, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Friday.

Ahram Online reported that, following the completion of Zohr-6, the rig carried out its scheduled tasks. It began drilling at the "Zohr-13" well, which engineering studies estimate will add 55 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The drilling operations mark a significant step toward strengthening the natural gas supply system. They will further enhance domestic production levels and confirm earlier predictions by the Ministry of Petroleum.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted its successful partnership with Italian company Eni, operator of the Zohr Field, resulting in the implementation of previously agreed development plans.

It highlighted the Egyptian government's full support of its operations to encourage investment in the petroleum sector, maximise domestic output, and ensure energy security and resource sustainability.