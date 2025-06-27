German lawmakers vote to suspend family reunions for many migrants

BERLIN, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- German lawmakers voted Friday to suspend family reunions for many migrants, part of a drive by the new government for a tougher approach to migration, AP reported.

Parliament’s lower house voted 444-135 to suspend the possibility of family reunions for two years for migrants who have “subsidiary protection,” a status that falls short of asylum.

At the end of March, more than 388,000 people living in Germany had the status, which was granted to many people fleeing Syria’s civil war.