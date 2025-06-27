Baniyas tops opening day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club seized an early lead on Day 1 of the fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held Friday at Zayed Sports City’s Mubadala Arena.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation-organised event drew strong competition from local clubs, with intense matches across youth, adult, and master divisions. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed second place, while M.O.D UAE rounded out the top three.

Several dignitaries were in attendance, including Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Khalfan Abdulla Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre; Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of Advanced Military Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMMROC); and Angelo Vincenzo Carlino, Managing Director of AgustaWestland Aviation Services, along with representatives of sponsors, partners, clubs, and academies.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran praised the generous directive from H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to double the championship’s prize money. He said this move reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to the development of top-level sports, especially jiu-jitsu, which has become the country’s national sport.

He added, “The fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is especially important. It marks a key moment in the competition and gives us a chance to evaluate club performances and how well the athletes are prepared to continue their success in the upcoming stages.”

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, affirmed that the strong organisation and professional level of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflect the leadership’s ambition to position the UAE as a leading global sports destination.

“The championship is progressing with every round. Both the technical and organisational levels show how successful the overall system is, giving athletes the ideal environment to grow and excel.”

Igor Lacerda, coach of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club youth team, said, “This round once again confirms the incredible progress the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is making across the board. It gave us as coaches extra motivation. We focused our preparations on mental and tactical aspects, and we are working to make the best use of our athletes’ capabilities. From the start of the season, our goal has been clear, to strongly compete for the title. We believe this path requires consistent performance and discipline.”

Bouchaib Elidrissi of Morocco, representing Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, won gold in the Men’s Masters Brown/Black Belt –62kg division. He said, “This achievement means a lot to me, especially since I faced an opponent in the final who was 20 years younger. This championship is a unique platform for athletes of all ages to showcase their talent and chase their goals. I sincerely thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the organisers for the tremendous effort they put into delivering such a professional event and creating a competitive environment that matches our ambitions and pushes us to give our best.”