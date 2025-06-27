G42 concludes Supercharged 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- G42’s flagship event, Supercharged, drew more than 2,400 employees, partners and global leaders to Abu Dhabi for a day of debate on building an AI-enabled future.

Marking seven years since its founding, G42 highlighted milestones such as Stargate UAE and the planned five-gigawatt UAE–US AI Campus. Discussions centred on turning AI into a real-world utility that is “always on and always learning”.

Virtually, Microsoft president Brad Smith and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman praised the UAE partnership. Smith said Microsoft’s US$1.5 billion investment reflected confidence in G42’s people and strategy, while Altman recalled G42’s early recognition of AI’s potential.

G42 group chief executive Peng Xiao urged global collaboration, describing the present as the “golden age of intelligence”. He prefers to define AI as “alternative” or “accelerated” intelligence, underlining a human-centred approach.

Marty Edelman, G42 group general counsel, received the inaugural G42 Catalyst Award for forging key partnerships with US technology firms and co-chairing G42 Europe and UK.

Health, space, cybersecurity and clean energy also featured. Department of Health chair Mansoor Al Mansoori outlined plans to extend healthy lifespan through AI and genomics, while UAE Cybersecurity Council head Mohamed Al Kuwaiti flagged national advances in digital resilience.

Alex Kipman, founder of Analog, showcased edge-computing technologies developed in Abu Dhabi, including an eight-strong “robodog” display. Panels on responsible AI announced initiatives such as Bee:Wild, which applies frontier tech to protect pollinators.

G42 unveiled a refreshed brand and previewed an AI-powered website offering voice- and text-prompted navigation. The production set a regional record with 150 metres of LED screens and immersive 3D audio.

The day ended with Peng Xiao taking a selfie with the crowd, followed by a global food experience and live performances. Five UAE university students joined the event after winning a competition for emerging AI talent, underscoring G42’s commitment to cultivating the next generation of innovators.