Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes visit to Belarus

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded a visit to the Republic of Belarus to attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Belarus to His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Republic of Belarus and its people.