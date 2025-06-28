Pakistan flash flloods kill 24

PESHAWAR, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) – Heavy rains and flash flooding across Pakistan have killed 24 people including 12 children since the start of the monsoon season this week, disaster management officials said.

The area's disaster management authority said on Saturday (Jun 28) that at least 13 people have been killed in the eastern province of Punjab since Wednesday.

Eight of the fatalities were children, who died when walls and roofs collapsed during heavy rains.

The latest toll came after officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 11 people were killed in flash floods and landslides over 24 hours.

Flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also damaged 56 houses, six of which were destroyed, the disaster agency said.

The national meteorological service warned that the risk of heavy rain and possible flash floods will remain high until at least Tuesday.