UAE participates in centenary celebration of Islamic Religious Union in Poland

BOHONIKI, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, participated in the official celebration organised by the Muslim Religious Union in the Republic of Poland (MRU) in the village of Bohoniki yesterday, Friday, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding. Dr. Omar Al Darei's participation was in response to an invitation from the President of the Union.

The celebration was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Poland, and Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

In his speech during the celebration, Al Darei praised the religious diversity, cultural pluralism, and mutual respect among all religions, sects, and cultures in Poland. He highlighted the successes and achievements of the Muslim Religious Union in Poland and its dedication to shaping a bright future for upcoming generations, ensuring that Poland remains a model of coexistence and mutual understanding.

In light of the Emirati-Polish relations of cooperation and friendship, he reviewed the United Arab Emirates’ experience in promoting values of moderation and humanity, training imams, institutionalising religious discourse, producing sound religious content, and protecting this unique cultural-religious identity. He emphasized the importance of preserving and sustaining this heritage, especially amid new challenges and the vast digital world filled with conflicting content and information.

Dr. Al Darei also shared enlightening insights and principles that underpinned the UAE's efforts in promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance within its society. He stressed that Islam calls for national interest, commitment to the laws and regulations of the country, and serving it with zeal, sincerity, belonging, and dedication, while working to instill shared human values within a framework of mutual respect, cultural openness, peace, harmony, and coexistence.