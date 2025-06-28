China Awards Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi 'Great Wall Medal – Gold Class'

BEIJING, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) – The People's Republic of China has awarded Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the “Great Wall Medal – Gold Class”, the highest security honour granted by the Chinese State Councilor and Ministry of Public Security. The award was presented during an official ceremony held in the capital, Beijing, attended by Wang Xiaohong, China's State Councilor and Minister of Public Security.

This prestigious medal — reflecting global appreciation for Major General Dr. Al Raisi — is among the most distinguished national honorary symbols in China. It is granted to prominent international figures in recognition of their exceptional contributions to supporting global security, enhancing cooperation with Chinese security agencies, and actively combating organised crime, transnational crime, terrorism, and cyber challenges.

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security emphasised that this honour symbolises China’s appreciation for the international efforts led by Major General Al Raisi through his presidency of INTERPOL — the largest international police organisation with 196 member countries and a history spanning over a century in serving collective security and global cooperation.

During his meeting with Wang Xiaohong, Dr. Al Raisi stressed the importance of strengthening strategic coordination and information exchange among INTERPOL member states, especially amid rapidly evolving security threats that require a unified and effective response.

He expressed his deep gratitude for this prestigious recognition, affirming that the “Great Wall Medal – Gold Class” is not only a personal honour but also an international acknowledgment of INTERPOL’s role as a global platform for security cooperation and the collective efforts it leads to protect people’s safety and fight organised crime.

He added that the honour from China serves as additional motivation for INTERPOL to continue building partnerships and strengthening bridges of cooperation with its global partners.

Dr. Al Raisi emphasised that this achievement reflects the active contribution of the United Arab Emirates and its national talents on the international security stage, showcasing the growing global trust in the UAE’s security leadership, which operates within international frameworks to achieve peace and security.

Dr. Al Raisi is the first Arab and Emirati to assume the presidency of INTERPOL — marking a historic milestone in the organisation's history and a precedent that enhances the Arab world and the UAE’s stature on the global security map.