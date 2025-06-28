Political Consultations between UAE and Pakistan discuss deepening cooperation

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan convened the second round of political consultations in Abu Dhabi. The session was co-chaired by Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shehryar Akbar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations were preceded by a high-level meeting between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, as part of the 12th session of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission, held in Abu Dhabi.

During the Political Consultations, both sides highlighted the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship. They reflected on recent high-level visits, and welcomed the ongoing growth of economic ties, with non-oil trade surpassing USD 8.6 billion in 2024.

The two sides exchanged assessments on key regional developments, including the situation in the Middle East, and recent discussions at the United Nations Security Council. In this context, the UAE welcomed Pakistan’s active role as a non-permanent member of the Council and was briefed on Pakistan’s preparations for its forthcoming presidency of the Council in July 2025. Both sides underscored the value of continued coordination on Security Council matters and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and constructive solutions to regional challenges.

In the multilateral arena, they reviewed the two countries’ close cooperation in ensuring the success of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular consultations in order to advance common objectives for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The consultations included the attendance of Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, among other officials from both sides.