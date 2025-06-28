Baniyas extends lead on day 2 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued its fourth round in full force on Saturday, as Day 2 saw intense competitions in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. The event brought together top talent from across the UAE, with wide participation from clubs and academies and strong support from families and jiu-jitsu enthusiasts.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the top spot in the overall standings, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the championship continues to reinforce its role as a key driver for developing grassroots talent and promoting the country’s national sport. More than 1,800 male and female athletes are taking part in the fourth round, which has drawn strong community engagement and attendance.

Day 2 was attended by several dignitaries, including Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Mouza Obaid Al Nassri, Chief Executive Officer of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Alhammadi, Head of Priority Banking Coverage at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager Sales, Jaguar Land Rover at Premier Motors; Badr Mohamed Al Alili, Director of Procurement; and Fayez Al Katheeri, Director of Facilities Management at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, alongside representatives from the UAEJJF, clubs, academies, and partners.

Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri said, “Jiu-jitsu is a national and community sport in every sense. This championship is well-organised and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The high level of organisation shows how much the sport has grown in the UAE and how well it is received by the community.”

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, added, “The championship is special because it bears a name that is very dear to everyone in the country. The decision by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to double the prize money made the players more ambitious and encouraged them to aim for top positions.”

“Jiu-jitsu gets strong support from the UAE leadership because it teaches important values and helps shape the character of young people. It has become a key part of sports in the UAE and plays an important role in developing the next generation.

“The championship is a big part of the federation’s plan to build a strong base of young talent. The younger age groups are the foundation for producing future champions. The ranking system in the championship helps clubs compete and pushes them to improve and invest more in their athletes.”

Among the day's standout performances, Baniyas athlete Salma Rashid Al Mansoori claimed gold in the Girls U14 -44 kg grey belt division. Her mother, Sarah Al Mansoori, said: “This gold medal is the result of her hard work and focus. Winning in a tournament that carries such a respected name makes it more meaningful. We are also thankful to the leadership for increasing the prize money. It was a huge motivator.”

Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club's Noura Nasser Al Ghilani, who won the Girls U16 -80 kg grey belt gold, added, “This win means a lot to me and my team. Jiu-jitsu has given me so much: confidence, discipline, and a drive to succeed. I thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for the incredible support and promise to keep training hard to represent the UAE internationally.”

The championship concludes tomorrow with the Kids and Under-12 divisions, where another strong turnout is expected from the local jiu-jitsu community.

