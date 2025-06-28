Palmeiras first to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals

PENNSYLVANIA, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazil’s Palmeiras became the first team to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently underway in the United States, after defeating compatriots Botafogo 1-0 in a match that extended into extra time.

The all-Brazilian clash, held at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania, ended goalless in regular time before Paulinho netted the decisive goal in the 100th minute, securing Palmeiras a place in the next round.

Palmeiras will face the winner of the upcoming match between Portugal’s Benfica and England’s Chelsea, scheduled to take place later this evening.