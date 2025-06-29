Constructive collaboration among students, parents, educators important to achieve best educational outcomes: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that the end of the academic year is a reminder of the importance of constructive collaboration among students, parents, and educators, and of how each one fulfills their roles with responsibility to achieve the best educational outcomes.

On the occasion of the end of the Academic Year 2024-2025, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, ‘’We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our students on the conclusion of the academic year. We commend them for the dedication, determination, and sincere desire for learning and self-development they have demonstrated throughout the year. Congratulations to the top performing students and high achievers on their outstanding results, which reflect the extent of their diligence and ambition. We take immense pride in all our students and encourage them to continue striving for excellence year after year. Learning is a lifelong journey, and ambition knows no bounds."

He added, “We express our deep appreciation to the parents, whose continuous support and involvement have been fundamental to their children’s success. Their active role in the academic journey has also been instrumental in fostering a sense of national identity and belonging among their children.”

“We equally value the sincere efforts of teachers, academic staff, school and university administrators, under the guidance and support of the relevant ministries and educational entities," H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted. “The UAE believes that investing in people begins with education and upbringing. This is reinforced through family and school.”

He concluded, “Building a capable and empowered generation is a shared national responsibility among students, families, educators, institutions, and society at large, with each member playing their role and supporting each other for the collective good.”