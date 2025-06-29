SEWA implements ambitious water network projects in Kalba

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In a significant move, the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has ramped up its initiatives to implement a series of ambitious water projects in the city of Kalba, with plans set in motion from January through April.

Among these, a water pipeline extension from Kalba to Wadi Al Helo has been completed at a cost of AED47 million, with 98% of the project completed. Furthermore, the pipeline extension for the Jabal Deem project has been completed in 59% of its entirety, and 50% of the Transco line extension to the desalination facility has been completed.

The primary pipelines, which span 2,184 meters, have been installed in various regions of Kalba. SEWA also approved 104 water project plans, issued 93 land clearance certificates, connected water services to 119 residential, governmental, industrial, commercial, and temporary properties, replaced 168 meters of old main lines, tested 133 smart meters, replaced 66 meters, and issued two well drilling permits.

Yousef Al Hammadi, Director of SEWA’s Kalba Department, explained that several key projects have been completed in recent months. These include extending a pipeline from the industrial area to Al Ghayl station at a cost of AED5 million, replacing a main line in Tareef 4 for AED1.6 million, and extending a water line to the new industrial area (Phase One) at a cost of AED 4 million. Water connections were also provided to various government and development projects. Furthermore, the Union Water and Electricity pipeline was integrated into SEWA’s network in the Tareef area to be used in emergencies.

Future Expansion Plans

Al Hammadi added that future plans for Kalba’s water projects include constructing a 20-million-gallon reservoir to meet the city’s growing water needs, replacing old AC lines with GRE lines in Al Khuwair (Phase Two), and extending pipelines for new development projects announced by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, such as Al Hayar Lake and Jabal Deem’s main station. Other plans include a new main line extension from the industrial area to Al Ghayl and the second phase of the water line extension to the new industrial area.

He further noted that in 2024, SEWA accomplished numerous water distribution projects, including laying 6,897 meters of main pipelines across Kalba, approving 263 water project plans, issuing 352 land clearance certificates, connecting water services to 718 residential, governmental, industrial, commercial, and temporary properties, replacing 755 meters of old main lines, testing 351 smart meters, replacing 62 meters, and issuing four well drilling permits.