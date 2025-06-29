'We extend our warm congratulations to our students for commitment, genuine passion of learning': Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has congratulated students for their commitment and genuine passion of learning during the academic year.

At the end of the 2024–2025 academic year, she said, "As this academic year draws to a close, we extend our warm congratulations to our students for the commitment and genuine passion of learning they have shown along the way. Every step they have taken and every challenge they have overcome reflects their ambition and determination, standing as a testament to their deep sense of responsibility towards our beloved nation, our identity, and the values we cherish and uphold as guiding principles in both education and life.''

H.H. Sheikha Mariam added, "To every outstanding student, I say: congratulations on your achievement. You are a source of pride and a shining example to your peers. May this achievement mark the beginning of a journey that never looks back, and may you always uphold the spirit of ambition, perseverance and determination. With your ambition, our nation is built, and through your determination, we shape a promising future for generations to come.''

She further noted, “I extend my sincere appreciation to the parents, who have been their children’s first and strongest supporters through their daily involvement and unwavering encouragement. I commend our teachers, school leaders, and education professionals who, throughout the year, have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the noble mission of education. Their contributions have been instrumental in nurturing informed, capable, and resilient generations, ready to face challenges and seize opportunities.”

She concluded by saying, “We prepare together, with renewed energy and determination, for a new academic year in which we strive to build an educational environment that embraces both values and knowledge, one that instills in our students the love of learning, spirit of responsibility, and the belief that the future is shaped by willpower, initiative, and determination to achieve aspiration. We believe in turning dreams into accomplishments that contribute to the nation’s growth and prosperity.”