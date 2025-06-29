RTA announces Al Safa Street Improvement Project from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Street Intersections

DUBAI, 29th June 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces Al Safa Street Improvement Project. The scope of this project extends from the junction of Al Safa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road to the junction with Al Wasl Street, spanning 1,500 metres. It is designed to keep pace with Dubai’s comprehensive urban growth, accommodate the increasing population and urban expansion, and elevate the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

The project involves the construction of two bridges and two tunnels with a combined length of 3,120 metres, along with the widening of surface roads and upgrades to intersections and traffic signal systems. Once complete, the travel time on Al Safa Street will reduce from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes, and the street’s capacity will double from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, stated: “Al Safa Street Improvement Project is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the road network in the area, which also includes the development of Umm Suqeim and Al Wasl Streets.”

“The project serves a vital district renowned for hosting numerous tourism, cultural, and sporting events, and is home to key landmarks such as City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, educational institutions, residential and commercial areas, luxury hotels, and high-end restaurants. It also enhances connectivity with Downtown Dubai and nearby developments along Financial Centre Street, an area inhabited by over one million residents.

“The project places strong emphasis on creative and aesthetic elements, including the development of dedicated pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, vibrant urban spaces that encourage community interaction, and the integration of a dynamic public realm enhanced by landscaped areas,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer added: “The project covers the development of Al Safa Street from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Wasl Street and includes the construction of two bridges.”

“The first bridge will serve traffic coming from Al Wasl Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street. It will comprise four lanes and span 1,005 metres, with an estimated capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour."

“The second bridge will accommodate traffic coming from Al Satwa Road towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street. It will feature two lanes and extend 360 metres, with a capacity of 2,800 vehicles per hour.”

He revealed: “The project also includes the construction of two tunnels. The first tunnel will serve traffic coming from Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street towards Al Wasl Street. It will span 1,005 metres, comprise two lanes, and offer a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.”

“The second tunnel will be located at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Safa Street, extending 750 metres. It will feature two lanes in each direction, with a total capacity of approximately 6,400 vehicles per hour.”

Al Tayer further explained: “The project also involves widening Al Safa Street from three signalised lanes in each direction to four lanes—two providing free-flowing movement and two managed by traffic signals.”

“It also includes the development of dedicated pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, the creation of vibrant urban spaces, and landscaped areas. Additional works cover upgrades to lighting systems, directional signage, the rainwater drainage network, and the protection and relocation of existing utility services.”

Upon completion, the project will enhance traffic flow from the Upper Deck of Financial Centre Street and Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Safa Street and Al Wasl Street, and vice versa. It will also strengthen connectivity across key arterial corridors in the area and elevate overall traffic safety standards.”

Al Tayer continued: “Al Safa Street Improvement Project is part of RTA’s broader master plan to upgrade the road network in the area. This includes the development of Al Wasl Street from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its intersection with 2nd December Street, covering 15 km in length, as well as the development of Umm Suqeim Street from the junction with Jumeirah Street to the intersection with Al Khail Road, spanning 6 km.”

“Al Wasl Street development project includes upgrades to six intersections, involving the enhancement of one existing junction and the construction of five tunnels with a total length of 3,850 metres. It also entails widening the road from two to three lanes in each direction. The project is expected to reduce travel time along Al Wasl Street by 50% and increase its capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.”

“The Umm Suqeim Street development project includes upgrades to six key intersections along the corridor, specifically with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. The project also involves the construction of four bridges and three tunnels, with a total combined length of 4,100 metres.

He concluded: “The project will enhance connectivity between four strategic corridors in the Emirate—Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It will also increase the street’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just 6 minutes.”