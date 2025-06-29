Egypt expresses its readiness to host international conference on early recovery, reconstruction in Gaza

CAIRO, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Sunday emphasised the urgent need to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

During a meeting with Christophe Bigot, the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for the Middle East Peace Process, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's efforts, in cooperation with Qatar and the US, to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, exchange hostages and prisoners, and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip.

He pointed to the gravity of the current situation in the Gaza Strip, in light of the humanitarian catastrophe there and Israel's continued obstruction of humanitarian aid access.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's readiness to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza as soon as a ceasefire agreement is reached.

The top Egyptian diplomat highlighted the dangerous developments in the West Bank, warning of the serious implications of continued Israeli military operations in West Bank cities and villages.

He stressed the necessity of stopping the repeated and blatant attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinians.

Abdelatty said that he is looking forward to hosting the international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised the importance of expanding international recognition of Palestine and establishing a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds) as its capital, considering it the only way to achieve sustainable peace, security, and stability in the region.

