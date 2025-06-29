Abdullah bin Zayed chairs BRICS Steering Committee meeting

ABU DHABI, 29th June 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the BRICS Steering Committee meeting, which was held via video conference and attended by many ministers, officials, and representatives of government entities participating in the group’s activities.

During the meeting, the latest developments regarding the UAE's participation in the BRICS group were reviewed, and ways to enhance this participation and ensure the highest levels of coordination among all relevant national entities were discussed.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized the importance of intensifying and coordinating the efforts of various entities to ensure effective and impactful participation in the group, reflecting the UAE’s stature and its responsible role in strengthening multilateral cooperation with key international partners.

The meeting featured a presentation by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE’s Sherpa to BRICS. The presentation summarised the latest updates on the UAE’s involvement in the group and outlined the country’s priorities in addressing key focus areas of BRICS.

Discussions also covered the roles of various entities and proposed initiatives to enhance participation in the BRICS work streams, including economics and finance, energy and transport, climate and agriculture, science and technology, justice, health, culture, and sports.

The meeting included preparatory discussions for the upcoming BRICS Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 6 to 7, 2025.

