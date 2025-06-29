Dubai Municipality suspends two consultancy firms for violating professional norms, regulations

DUBAI, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has announced that the Committee of Registration and Licensing the Practice of Engineering Consultancy & Contracting has issued a decision to suspend two engineering consultancy offices and bar them from licensing any new projects for a period of six months.

The suspension comes after the municipality identified professional practices that were in contravention of approved regulations, licensing conditions, and ethical standards, which in turn were deemed harmful to the interests of property owners and developers. The municipality’s tough stance in the matter is part of its broader role pertaining to the regulation of engineering consultancy services and ensuring work quality.

As part of its oversight activities, Dubai Municipality regularly conducts field inspections at engineering consultancy offices to assess their compliance with relevant legal stipulations. These inspections ensure that all standards and professional criteria applicable across the emirate are consistently applied, in line with the municipality’s commitment to regulating the construction sector.

In parallel, Dubai Municipality announced a new plan to update the ‘Contracting Companies and Engineering Consultancy Offices Evaluation System,’ outlining a comprehensive set of criteria and indicators. This aims to create an advanced, holistic performance assessment framework, furthering the municipality’s vision to transform Dubai’s construction sector into a smarter, more sustainable and globally competitive industry. The new standards are expected to come into effect at the beginning of 2026.

New criteria to be introduced as part of the updated evaluation system include aspects such as financial solvency, Emiratisation rate, and participation in social responsibility initiatives, commitment displayed by firms in delivering projects within the specified timeframes, adopting and supporting innovative projects backed up by the latest technologies in design and implementation, and incorporating the detailed feedback of owners.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the new system reflects the municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of construction work in Dubai, boost its global competitiveness, and improve proactive services and the general business environment for engineering professionals and consultancies. It also aims to foster a culture of professional excellence and advance the standards of this vital sector in line with international best practices.

She added: “The evaluation system for contractors and consultancy offices serves as a key driver for improving performance and quality. It also reflects our commitment at Dubai Municipality to providing property owners and developers with comprehensive data on consultants and contractors, helping them select the most suitable firms for their projects. Stakeholders can also participate in performance assessments through electronic surveys via the ‘Build in Dubai’ Platform (BID), which promotes transparency, builds trust among all parties involved, and achieves direct added value for them.”

Al Muhairi also noted that the development of the updated evaluation standards will be carried out in collaboration with contracting companies and consultancy offices operating in Dubai. The municipality plans to hold regular meetings and engagement sessions to gather comprehensive feedback and suggestions from all sides before the system is formally adopted.