Dubai to host World Sports Summit in December

DUBAI, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today directed for the ‘World Sports Summit’ to be organised in Dubai from 29-30 December. The event is anticipated to draw the largest global gathering related to the sports sector, with the participation of leading sports stars, experts and decision-makers from around the world.

H.H. said: “This summit will bring together top officials, coaches, specialists and current and former sports stars from around the world in Dubai to shape the future of the sports sector globally. Through this unique gathering in Dubai, we aim to harness new opportunities in the sector, while addressing current and future challenges, so that sport continues to play a vital role in bringing people together, inspiring generations, supporting the economy, developing talent, and becoming more enjoyable and beneficial for its fans and followers.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “This summit will discuss the future of both team and individual sports and will explore ways to support national teams and sports clubs to enhance their performance. We also place emphasis on the important role educational institutions and sports academies in preparing talents of all ages and across various sporting disciplines.”

The World Sports Summit will be organised by the Dubai Sports Council. To be held at the Madinat Jumeirah, the event will feature a comprehensive programme including panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops and meetings. Participants representing various sporting bodies, teams and federations will discuss the future of the industry in the context of economic, legislative, regulatory, and social frameworks.

Key topics of discussion at the summit will include avenues to enhance audience engagement and economic viability of sporting events, besides assessing the latest technologies impacting the industry’s future given the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Dubai continues to enhance its stature as one of the world’s top year-round destinations for major sporting events backed up by its impressive organisational capacity, advanced infrastructure, and its immense appeal amongst major teams, clubs, stars, and sporting talents.



