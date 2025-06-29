Arab Parliament delegation visits UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish

AL ARISH,29th June, 2025 (WAM) – A high-level delegation from the Arab Parliament, headed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, visited the UAE Floating Hospital in the city of Al Arish. The delegation conducted a comprehensive tour of the hospital's various departments and reviewed the medical and humanitarian services provided to patients.

During the visit, the delegation members met with several Palestinian patients receiving treatment at the hospital and listened to their experiences regarding the level of healthcare and humanitarian support offered by the Emirati medical teams.

The delegation was also briefed on the progress of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” in Al Arish, which is part of the UAE’s efforts to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The delegation learned about the operation’s management mechanism and the types of assistance being provided, which include food and health packages, kits for children and women, clothing packages for children, and other various relief aid. Delegation members participated in the packing of some of these aid packages.

Al Yammahi praised the significant efforts made by the UAE in supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering, affirming that these humanitarian initiatives reflect genuine Arab values and a shared sense of Arab solidarity.

The UAE Floating Hospital is considered one of the UAE’s most prominent humanitarian initiatives under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”. It was launched on February 23, 2024, to provide comprehensive healthcare services to those injured in the Gaza Strip. The hospital is staffed by specialised medical teams and equipped with advanced capabilities to deliver urgent medical care and psychosocial support to the wounded.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 began on November 5, 2023, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President, to support the Palestinian people in Gaza. Since its launch, the UAE has provided over 70,000 tonnes of relief, medical, and food aid, demonstrating its deep commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.