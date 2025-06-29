Baniyas clinches top spot on final day as round 4 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th June 2025 (WAM) – The fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today (Sunday) at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, wrapping up with exciting competitions in the Kids and Under-12 divisions (Gi category).

The final day saw strong participation from young athletes and enthusiastic support from families and fans, turning the arena into a vibrant community platform that highlighted the event’s role in combining sports, entertainment, and social engagement.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured first place in the overall rankings, with Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking third.

The final day was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council (UAEMC); Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Ahmed Fadel Al Muhairbi, Acting Director General Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Mohamed Humaid Hamad Dalmouj Aldhaheri and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Members; Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, Chairman of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club’s board; Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF; Khalid Al Rashidi, Chairman of the steering committee, Mubadala; and Shamsa Muaid Al Ahbabi, Managing Director and CEO of Al Khaznah Leathers, along with representatives of the championship’s partners, clubs, and academies.

Mohamed Humaid Hamad Dalmouj Aldhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the wise leadership’s vision of empowering individuals, nurturing future generations, and strengthening community bonds through sport. The involvement of younger age groups demonstrates the success of our long-term development plans, providing a safe, competitive, and professional environment that nurtures talent and builds a solid foundation for future national champions.

“The leadership’s continued support, including the directive of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to double the prize pool, inspires the entire jiu-jitsu community. This sport promotes physical fitness, mental resilience, and values like discipline and respect – key pillars for a strong society and a sustainable, world-leading nation.”

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid added: “We saw firsthand how the championship brings together elite organisations and a deep investment in the future of our children. This is a real example of how sport builds character, discipline, and a sense of purpose, all supported by visionary leadership that believes in developing people as the nation’s greatest asset.”

Hamad Nasseeb Al Ahbabi, father of young athlete Matar Al Ahbabi, said, “Anyone who’s seen my son’s progress in jiu-jitsu understands how much this sport can transform young lives. This championship is about more than medals. It’s about building character, values, and confidence. The generous prize initiative from H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed is a clear sign of how much the leadership cares about motivating and supporting the nation’s youth.”

Diana Nurislamova from Russia, mother of competitor Danis, added: “The atmosphere has been incredible and the organisation outstanding. Danis gained far more than just technique. He has learnt patience, teamwork, and respect. We are truly thankful for the UAE’s vision and the way it supports young athletes from all nationalities.”

With Round 4 now complete, the championship continues its successful journey with the next round set for August, as jiu-jitsu strengthens its position as one of the UAE’s leading sports.



