UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Tshisekedi and to Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on the occasion.