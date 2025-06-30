Tabreed, CVC DIF to acquire Abu Dhabi’s PAL Cooling from Multiply Group

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- CVC DIF, the infrastructure strategy of leading global private markets manager, CVC, and Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, have entered a partnership to acquire PAL Cooling Holding from Abu Dhabi’s Multiply Group.

The transaction, with an equity value of approximately AED3.8 billion, includes three long-term concessions in the Abu Dhabi main island area and five long-term concessions on Al Reem Island and remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The concessions are serviced by five existing, sustainable district cooling plants and associated networks in Abu Dhabi, with a connected capacity of 182,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) as of December 2024. An additional plant is currently under construction and three more are in the planning phase. Together the nine plants and eight concessions are expected to represent approximately 600,000 RT.

Chairman of Tabreed Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri commented, “The acquisition of PAL Cooling with CVC DIF aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives and readiness to adapt to Abu Dhabi's ambitious real estate projects.

"This year has been historic for Tabreed, with ventures like our Palm Jebel Ali JV and continued growth in Abu Dhabi. These steps position us to meet the UAE’s rising demand for sustainable cooling, driven by population growth and decarbonisation targets.”

Gijs Voskuyl, Managing Partner at CVC DIF, said, “PAL Cooling services its clients under long-term, concession-based contracts, in a fast-growing urban environment. The company has a strong track record of developing and constructing high-quality and electrified district cooling plants to deliver reliable, energy-efficient cooling solutions.

"Building on CVC DIF’s long-term track record in the sector, we are delighted to partner with Tabreed, a leading district cooling company in the Middle East. Together with our partners, we are convinced that PAL Cooling is a high-quality investment that will provide our investors with solid returns, while offering the potential for long-term growth and sustainable value creation.”

The deal was signed during a special ceremony at Multiply’s Abu Dhabi headquarters by Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, Khalid Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Tabreed, and Özgür Önder, Head of CVC Middle East, in the presence of Tabreed’s Chairman Dr. Al Katheeri.