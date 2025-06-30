Cabinet approves appointment of Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri as Chairman of Board of Directors of Emirates Drug Establishment

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today announced the appointment of Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

Al Hajeri brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role. Currently the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lewis & Clark College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He has also completed the Executive Education Programme at Harvard Business School.

Throughout his distinguished career, Al Hajeri has served in senior leadership positions within various UAE and Abu Dhabi government entities. His experience includes: Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Chairman of the Board of the CFA Institute; Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; Chairman of the Board of Salama Insurance Company; Board member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); and Board member of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Recognised for his exceptional contributions to the UAE's public and financial sectors, Al Hajeri was named one of the World Economic Forum's Top 250 Young Global Leaders in 2007. He actively participates in numerous national-level economic and investment committees and councils and serves as the UAE's Sherpa to the BRICS group.