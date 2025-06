TOKYO, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck western Tatsugo, Japan, on Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 93 km north-west of Tatsugo, at a depth of 10 km.

There were no immediate reports of causalities or material losses from the quake, and no tsunami warning was issued.