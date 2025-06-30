Inaugural Snow Duathlon in Dubai draws strong participation

DUBAI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the Snow Duathlon, the first event of its kind in the region, concluded with great success at Ski Dubai. The event, held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and CRANK Fitness, attracted 209 participants from 49 nationalities, including 35 Emirati athletes, who competed in sub-zero temperatures.

Emirati athlete Kalthoum Al Mazmi claimed first place in the Women’s Individual Category (3km Run and 5km Cycling) with an impressive time of 30:73 minutes. In the Men’s Individual Category, Syrian athlete Omran Shkair secured victory with a time of 22:56 minutes.

In the Elite Women’s Category, Czech athlete Michala Radomska finished first after completing 5km of cycling and five running laps in 36:68 minutes. Norwegian athlete Hallvard Borsheim won the Elite Men’s Category with a time of 27:82 minutes.

In the Teams Category, Colombia’s Comando Group dominated the competition with an average time of 19:63 minutes.

Ski Dubai is set to host the 16th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, one of Dubai’s most prominent endurance events, this September.

