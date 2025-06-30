Dubai South launches 10-million-square-foot 'Hayat' community

DUBAI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of Hayat, a new master-planned community spanning 10 million square feet.

The development is located in the Golf District at Dubai South, near the existing terminal of Al Maktoum International Airport. Hayat by Dubai South will feature approximately 2,500 residential units.

Strategically located, Hayat offers easy access to major roads and key economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Dubai South Free Zone.

The first phase of the development is scheduled for completion in Q2 2028.

