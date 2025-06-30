President of Ecuador meets Envoy of UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE and Ecuador governments explore ways to promote joint partnership and constructive cooperation

Omar Sultan Al Olama:

• Under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to enhance ties and expand constructive cooperation with countries worldwide.

• The visit to Ecuador and meeting the President builds on the 50-year strategic relationship between the UAE and the countries of South America.

• Launching the first UAE–Ecuador Economic and Business Forum.

• Establishing a parliamentary friendship group to promote intergovernmental communications and cooperation.

• Large-scale participation from government representatives and leading figures from the economy, investment, and technology sectors.



QUITO, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, met with Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and the Foreign Minister’s Envoy for Ecuador, to discuss promoting bilateral relations and exploring new areas of constructive partnerships and positive cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting came as part of the official visit of the UAE delegation to Ecuador, led by Al Olama, which comprised high-level representatives from both the public and private sectors, including major UAE corporations.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with a number of Ecuadorian ministers, senior government officials, entrepreneurs, and investors, exploring the distinct relationship between the two nations and ways to further develop and advance strategic cooperation.

The official visit saw the launch of the first UAE–Ecuador Economic and Business Forum, which brought together representatives from both governments and leaders of the economic, investment, and technological sectors, to explore ways of enhancing economic partnerships, and future cooperation between entrepreneurs and companies in both countries, as well avenues for investment, and future economic opportunities of mutual interest.

During the visit, the two sides also announced the establishment of the UAE–Ecuador Parliamentary Friendship Group, which will enhance collaboration between the two countries.

Omar Sultan Al Olama: A Global Vision to Advance Efforts for Inclusive Development

Al Olama emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and closely followed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, remains steadfast in its efforts to enhance ties and advance cooperation with countries around the world.

He highlighted that the UAE places particular emphasis on strengthening ties with South American nations, driven by the UAE’s belief in the importance of collaboration and its important role in driving comprehensive development and empowering communities to achieve their aspirations and efficiently participate in shaping a brighter future for upcoming generations.

Al Olama said, “The visit to Ecuador and the meeting with the President and senior government officials builds on five decades of strong and strategic ties between the two nations. The visit reinforces both countries’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of partnership, aligning their shared visions, and benefiting their people. It also emphasises the advanced partnership between the two countries, and their productive cooperation across areas of mutual interest.”

High-Level Engagements and Official Meetings

During the visit, Al Olama held a series of meetings with senior Ecuadorian officials to explore future-oriented areas of cooperation and visions.

This included Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Roberto Carlos Kury Pesantes, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society; Inés María Manzano Díaz, Minister of Energy and Mines; Luis Alberto Jaramillo Granja, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade and Investment; Franklin Danilo Palacios Marquez, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock; Gian Carlo Loffredo Rendón, Minister of National Defence; John Reimberg Oviedo, Minister of Interior; Sariha Belén Moya Angulo, Minister of Economy and Finance; Humberto Aparicio Plaza Arguello, Minister of Urban Development and Housing; Roberto Xavier Luque Nuques, Minister of Transport and Public Works; Mateo Julián Estrella, Minister of Tourism; Pablo José Cevallos, Secretary-General for Public and Private Investment; César Vásquez, Secretary-General for Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Jose Julio Neira Hanze, Acting Director General of the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit; and Leonard Bruns, CEO of Petroecuador.

The meetings explored areas of cooperation and partnership, Ecuador’s experience and governance models, and approaches to implementing presidential directives going forward.

Al Olama also took part in meetings and joint working groups at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which focused on trade, human capital, energy, security, food, and agriculture. He also met with Ecuadorian representatives from the business and technology sectors, as well as young entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, Al Olama attended a session of the Ecuadorian Business Committee and toured several national projects in the fields of energy and agriculture. He also visited the Multiple Institutes Center, where he met with youth leaders and learned about their pioneering initiatives across key sectors.

In this regard, UAE business and government representatives held bilateral meetings with their Ecuadorian counterparts to explore opportunities for launching new ventures and enhancing partnerships.

The UAE delegation included officials and executives from key ministries and organisations: Ibrahim Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to Ecuador; Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Dr. Jean-Paul Muka, Business Development Director at Presight; Kate Kamarchuk, Commercial Director at AI71; Issa Khoory, Managing Director at Mirak Group; Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Business Development at XRG – ADNOC Group; Nawal Al Ameri, Director of Government Relations at Al Dahra; Ismaail Bakri, Procurement Manager at Al Bakrawe Group; Gianmarco Mazzetti, Area Manager at Emirates Airlines; Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador; Cristina Lazo, Senior Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs of DP World in Peru and Ecuador; Xavier Cardenas, Special Economic Zone & Business Projects Senior Manager at DP World Ecuador; Mauricio Campos, Senior Legal Manager at DP World Ecuador; Abdulla Almarzooqi, State Cases Advisor in the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Justice; Adil El Yacoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Executive Advisory; Mohamed AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Ruqayya AlBlooshi, Executive Director of International Relations at the Prime Minister’s Office.

