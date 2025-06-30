Zayed University joins Digital Education Council

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed University (ZU) has joined more than 90 leading institutions worldwide as a member of the Digital Education Council (DEC), a global community dedicated to advancing AI literacy, responsible digital transformation, and innovation in education.

ZU is the first university from the UAE to join the DEC, marking a significant milestone in the universities strategic vision to equip students, faculty, and leadership with the tools, mindset, and capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The membership builds on the broader efforts to integrate AI cross the university, including ongoing faculty development, digital pedagogy, and curriculum innovation aligned with the future of work.

“Integrating artificial intelligence across our work is vital to building digital fluency at Zayed University,” said Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University. “Joining the DEC allows us to both contribute to and benefit from a global network of education leaders. But ultimately, the real impact lies in how we bring those insights to life - in our classrooms, in our programmes, and in how we prepare students for the world ahead.”

Starting this summer, ZU will also roll out two key DEC initiatives: the Certificate in AI for Higher Education, designed for faculty and leadership, and the AI Literacy for Students programme.

Alongside the new DEC membership, ZU’s College of Technological Innovation (CTI) will launch a new Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems Engineering this Fall. The programme will prepare a new generation of engineers to design, build, and manage intelligent systems powered by AI and emerging technologies.

CTI is also introducing two new Master’s programmes in Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation and Innovation, responding to growing national and global demand for advanced digital skills and specialised expertise.