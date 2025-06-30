UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted a military convoy in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over this heinous and cowardly attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.