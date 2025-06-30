Adrien Saddier wins maiden title at Italian Open on his 200th DP World Tour start

ROME, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Adrien Saddier produced a back-nine birdie blitz at the Italian Open on Sunday to clinch his maiden DP World Tour title on his 200th appearance with a two-shot victory.

Third-round leader Martin Couvra had been in control for much of the day, but five birdies on the closing stretch catapulted fellow Frenchman Saddier to the summit as he made a closing 66 to finish the tournament on 14 under par.

Saddier went into the final round just one stroke off the lead but found himself three back as he reached the turn after following up a birdie at the second with bogeys on the fourth and eighth.

He caught fire on the back nine, though, as birdies at the tenth, 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th saw him open up a commanding three-shot lead.

The 33-year-old safely parred the final two holes to enter the winner's circle for the first time at this level on his landmark appearance.

Couvra finished alone in second on 12 under following his 69, while Scotland's Calum Hill and Englishman Dan Bradbury shared third place on ten under.